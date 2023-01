Dirigo girls basketball team defeated Wiscasset 64-22 on Jan. 18 in the Cougars den. Dirigo jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead. Wiscasset won the second quarter 12-11 but it was not enough to catch the Cougars. Dirigo was led by Jayce Brophy with 14 and Kallie Errington 10. Wiscasset was led by Laila Dicus with 10.

