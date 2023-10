Dirigo defeated Wiscasset- Boothbay girls soccer team 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 13 in the Wolverines den. Sophia Nino scored all three goals for the Cougars.. Wiscasset-Boothbay held an 11-10 advantage in shots. Addison Eckert had seven saves for the Wolverines, and Madison Knowles 10 for the Cougars.

