Disc Golf League at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro Continues to Grow

The Midcoast Disc Golf Club (MDGC) enjoyed a large turnout for Random Doubles League play on Tuesday, August 13 at the Cider Hill Farm course on Main Street in Waldoboro. The parking lot was overflowing as twenty-eight players participated during the gorgeous summer evening.Although disc golf action at Cider Hill Farm is nothing new, it has new energy sparked by a dedicated team of volunteers that has built a strong community at the Waldoboro event space across the Medomak River from downtown Waldoboro.

Cider Hill Farm disc golf has come a long way since the early days in 2016, when a group of friends cobbled together a course in the fields and surrounding woods of the farm. It’s still under its original ownership, but two years ago the MDGC worked out an arrangement with the owners and took over course maintenance and improvements resulting in new baskets, signage, layouts, bridges, and more. The recent improvements have put the 18 hole course on the map as a legitimate destination for disc golf aficionados in Maine.

The Random Doubles League convenes at Cider Hill Farm (785 Main St, Waldoboro) every Tuesday night at 5 PM. The MDGC, which organizes play year-round, is pursuing plans to add a clubhouse. A Friday evening singles league will be starting up in a few weeks, and there are a couple of tournaments upcoming in the fall.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

