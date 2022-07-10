District 2 Little League All-star action

9 & 10 softball

Medomak Valley 9&10 softball all-stars defeated Lincoln County to win the District 2 title

11&12 softball

Medomak Valley 11 & 12 Little League softball all-stars defeated Lincoln County 9-4 on July 6 to win the District 2 championships. Medomak advanced to the State Tournament with the win. They lost their first game at States, 13-2 to Acadia. Catcher Grace Townsend threw out three base runners. Paige Gerlack hit a RBI double scoring Elyse Court in the fourth inning. Kiki Ames was hit by a pitch in the third and circled the horn for Medomak’s first run. Townsend also had a hit for Medomak.

9&12 baseball

Lincoln Little League defeated Medomak Valley 11-6 on July 7 in the two team’s first game of the District 2 playoffs. On July 9, Medomak lost 24-23 to 5-Town in a nearly three hour marathon game, to be eliminated from the D2 tournament.

Lincoln lost 18-10 to Waldo County on July 9. Quinn collected the win. Hitting for Lincoln were Lucas Grady with three singles, ‘David Osier a double and single, Sterling McKernan two singles, Jason Jones a double, and Michael Pinkham, Sawyer Cheney and Brooks Savage a single each. Hitting for Waldo were Jed with three doubles and a single, Campbell a triple and two singles, Story two doubles and a single, Quinn a double and two singles, Grainger three singles, and Bubba, Bradford, Jacoby and Colton a single each.

11& 12 baseball

Lincoln Little League 11&12 all-stars defeated 5-Town 6-5 on July 9 at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta. Sam Wissman collected the win. Lincoln scored the game winner in the fourth, when Wissman reached on an error, moved over on a Andrew Nichols single and scored on a passed ball. Hitting for Lincoln were Nichols with a double and single, Colin Mitchell a triple, Andreas Eraklis a double, and Kelly Manahan a single. Hitting for 5-Town were Perez with a double, and Campbell, and Lombardo a single each.

Medomak Valley 11 & 12 Little League all-stars opened the D2 tournament with a 5-3 loss to 5-Town. Medomak defeated Oceanside 9-3 on July 9 to stay alive in District 2 play. Devin Benedix collected the win.

Hitting for Medomak were Trent Wallace with two singles, Cole Esancy and Jayden Ruiz a homerun each, and Eli Korenkiewicz, Caleb Gagnon, and Kaysen Palino a single each. Hitting for Oceanside were Owen Simmons with two singles, and Reid Roboshaw a double.

