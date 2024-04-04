Dodgeball Tournament To Benefit Wiscasset Girls Basketball

The Wiscasset Middle High School Lady Wolverines basketball team will be hosting a dodgeball tournament on Saturday, April 27. Admission for the double elimination tournament is $3 for adults and $2 for students.

There will be three divisions – middle school, high school, and adults. Teams will consist of six players. The cost per team is $90. Registration and payment must be received by April 12.

Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. Middle and high school divisions start at 9 a.m. and the adult division at 10:30 a.m.

Concessions will be available.

Call Daniel Wall at 350-5596 to receive a sign-up sheet and rules.

