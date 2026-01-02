The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team beat Falmouth 62-42 during the Varsity Maine Holiday Hoops Showcase at the Portland Expo on Saturday, Dec. 27 in Portland.

The Eagles held a 25-20 advantage at halftime before pulling away in the second half for an exhibition game victory. Eleven different players scored for the Eagles, who have a 2-4 record during the regular season while competing in Class B South.

Chase Ober led the Lincoln Academy offense with 14 points, followed by Deklan DiMauro 11, James Hanley 8, Aidyn Herring 7, Mike Mitchell 6, Brody Day and Koleman Chesebro 4 each, Malachi Farrin and Ollie Blakesley 3 apiece, and Paul Leeman and Cosimo Seidel 1 each.

Jackson Sheperd scored 9 points to lead the Navigators, who have posted a 2-4 record during the regular season in Class A South.

