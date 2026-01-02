The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Eagle Boys Cruise Past Navigators LA 62 - Falmouth 42

at

Aidyn Herring races up the court after stealing the ball during Lincoln Academy’s 62-42 win over Falmouth on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Portland Expo. (Mic LeBel photo)

The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team beat Falmouth 62-42 during the Varsity Maine Holiday Hoops Showcase at the Portland Expo on Saturday, Dec. 27 in Portland.

The Eagles held a 25-20 advantage at halftime before pulling away in the second half for an exhibition game victory. Eleven different players scored for the Eagles, who have a 2-4 record during the regular season while competing in Class B South.

Chase Ober led the Lincoln Academy offense with 14 points, followed by Deklan DiMauro 11, James Hanley 8, Aidyn Herring 7, Mike Mitchell 6, Brody Day and Koleman Chesebro 4 each, Malachi Farrin and Ollie Blakesley 3 apiece, and Paul Leeman and Cosimo Seidel 1 each.

Jackson Sheperd scored 9 points to lead the Navigators, who have posted a 2-4 record during the regular season in Class A South.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^