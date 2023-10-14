Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 

Eagle cross country teams defend KVAC titles Eliot O'Mahoney KVAC Class B champion

at

Both the Lincoln Academy boys and girls cross country teams ran to KVAC Class B championships on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, to successfully defend their titles. The girls were led by Dylan Burmeister, Audrey Hufnagel and Maddie Kallin, who ran to top six finishes. The Lady Eagles placed five scoring runners in the top 15.  Medomak’s Ava and Kaylee Collamore also ran to top 10 finishes to lead the Lady Panthers to a third place finish.

Lincoln Academy runner Eliot O’Mahoney ran to an individual championship in Class B in 17:23. Nick Russ had a top 10 finish in eighth place for the LA Eagles. The LA Eagles five runners placed in the top 16. Noah Morris placed 18th for Medomak Valley.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^