Both the Lincoln Academy boys and girls cross country teams ran to KVAC Class B championships on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, to successfully defend their titles. The girls were led by Dylan Burmeister, Audrey Hufnagel and Maddie Kallin, who ran to top six finishes. The Lady Eagles placed five scoring runners in the top 15. Medomak’s Ava and Kaylee Collamore also ran to top 10 finishes to lead the Lady Panthers to a third place finish.

Lincoln Academy runner Eliot O’Mahoney ran to an individual championship in Class B in 17:23. Nick Russ had a top 10 finish in eighth place for the LA Eagles. The LA Eagles five runners placed in the top 16. Noah Morris placed 18th for Medomak Valley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

