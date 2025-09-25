The Lincoln County News
Eagles Golf Strokes To Perfect Undefeated Season Lincoln 8 - Oceanside 1

The Lincoln Academy golf team finished the regular season undefeated at 10-0. Team members are (from left) Reed Prentice, Colin Mitchell, Brody Day, Drew Nichols, Max Blake, Dre Eraklis, Harrison Thompson, Dylan Lomas and Kelly Manahan. (Paula Roberts photo)

The Lincoln Academy golf team wrapped up their season perfectly with an 8-1 win over Oceanside on Wednesday, September 24 on the Eagles home course at Wawenock in Walpole. With the win, the Eagles finished the season at 10-0, and became the first team to go undefeated in coach Todd Brackett’s 19 year history at the helm of the Eagles golf program.

LA shot a team round of 172 to the Mariners 194. Colin Mitchell was medalist with a 40. A highlight of the match-up was senior Harrison Thompson winning his first career match.

Lincoln Academy senior Harrison Thompson chips out of a bunker. Thompson picked up his first career win in the Eagles regular season finale. (Paula Roberts photo)

 


