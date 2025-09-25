The Lincoln Academy golf team wrapped up their season perfectly with an 8-1 win over Oceanside on Wednesday, September 24 on the Eagles home course at Wawenock in Walpole. With the win, the Eagles finished the season at 10-0, and became the first team to go undefeated in coach Todd Brackett’s 19 year history at the helm of the Eagles golf program.

LA shot a team round of 172 to the Mariners 194. Colin Mitchell was medalist with a 40. A highlight of the match-up was senior Harrison Thompson winning his first career match.

