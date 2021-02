Camden Hills boys basketball team defeated Lincoln Academy 67-50 in Rockport on Feb. 12. The Windjammers jumped out to a 23-9 first quarter lead and extended it to 43-18 at the half. The Eagles took flight in the second half, out scoring the Windjammers 32-24 but it was not enough to overcome the first half deficit.

Lincoln was led by Tucker Stiles 14 and Gabe Hagar 12. Camden was led by Jeremy Fraser with 23 and Weston DeWaaard 12.

