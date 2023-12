Eagles and Panthers open with wins on the road

Lincoln Academy boys basketball team crushed Morse 83-31 in their KVAC opener on Friday, Dec. 8 in Shipbuilder territory.

Medomak Valley boys opened their season with a 73-41 win at Leavitt on Friday, Dec. 8.

Boothbay boys lost their MVC opener on the road at Winthrop, 51-36, on Friday, Dec. 8.

