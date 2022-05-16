Advanced Search
Eagles Basketball Camp

at

The Eagles basketball camp will be held at Lincoln Academy in two sessions, beginning on June 22. The first session runs June 22 – July 1, and the second on July 5-8. The cost is $50 per week.

Camp for athletes entering grades 2-4 will be held from 8-9:30 a.m., grade 5-7 from 9:30-11 a.m., and grades 8-9 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registration will be held the day of the camp.

The camp will be coached by LA girls varsity coach Kevin Feltis (441-6068), LA boys varstiy coach Ryan Ball (592-1369), and coach Phil Page.

