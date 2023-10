Lincoln Academy and Morse boy soccer teams battled to a double overtime 1-1 tie on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in Newcastle. Casey Duncan gave Lincoln the lead 12 minutes into the contest. Morse tied the game with 11 minutes to play in the half on a Christian Hallowell penalty kick called after a hand ball in the box. Lincoln wraps up their season with a 10-1-3 record.

