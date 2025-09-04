The Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated reigning Class C state champion Hall-Dale 2-1 in a preseason scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 28 in Newcastle.

In the first 20 minutes of the game, the Bulldogs showed why they were the 2024 champs by controlling the midfield and pressuring the LA defense.

The Eagles stymied the Hall-Dale attack before getting their offense rolling. With 12 minutes left in the first half, Richard Pelikan calmly slotted home a cross from Alejandro Artiles to take a 1-0 lead. Two minutes later, the Bulldogs evened the score with a goal of their own, and the squads went into the halftime tied at 1-1.

The Eagles came out of the break stronger and found their midfield shape and rhythm early, pressing the Hall-Dale back line repeatedly. Those efforts were rewarded 13 minutes into the half when George Siegel booted a through pass to James Hanley as he sprinted past a defender. Hanley beat the Hall-Dale keeper on a sharp angled shot into the lower corner to provide the final 2-1 margin.

The Eagles held the potent Bulldogs offense scoreless the rest of the way to earn the victory.

“Max Preuss, Owen Cotta, Owen Perez, and Alvaro Hernandez did a great job limiting their chances,” said Eagles head coach Jeffrey Burroughs of his defensive core. “It took a strong team effort to get a win today against a good team.”

Lincoln Academy will host Oceanside in their regular season opener on Friday, Sept. 5.

