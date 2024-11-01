The Lincoln Academy boys soccer team almost erased a three goal deficit in the second half before falling to Cape Elizabeth 4-3 in a Class B South quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Oct 30 in Cape Elizabeth. After trailing 4-1 early in the second half, the Eagles rallied with goals by Peter Thelander and Till Glaser to narrow the margin to 4-3 with nine minutes remaining. The Eagles battled hard all the way to the final buzzer but could not get the equalizer. Thelander also scored a goal in the first half, and Pedro Mayans had a pair of assists in the match. Drew Hunt made nine saves in goal for the Eagles.

