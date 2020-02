Eagles come oh so close to a W

Waterville boys robbed the Eagles nest for a 72-68 win on Feb. 4 in KVAC Class B boys basketball action. Liam VonOesen sank four of six fouls shots in the final minute and a half to seal the Purple Panther win.

Lincoln was led by Jacob Masters and Chase Crocket with 15 points each and Gavin Dolloff 13. Waterville was led by VonOesen with 29 points, Trafton Gilbert 20 and Jelani Parker 12.

