Lincoln Academy track teams competed in back-to-back meets on Friday, May 8 at Mt. Ararat and Saturday May 9 at Waterville. Karen Higgins broke her own record in the 1600m run at the Waterville Invitational in a time of 5:21.63.

Lincoln girls placed fourth and the boys fifth at Mt. Ararat. Mercy Buchwalder won the 100m dash in 13.37. Ella Soucy won the 100m hurdles, and Annabel Garvan-Soto won the 1600m in 5:52.

Chloe Anderson took second in the 1600m in 6:00. Lucy Wells placed third in the 100m in 13.76 and sixth in the triple jump (27-4). Soucy placed third in the 200m, in 28.78. Maggie Thompson took fifth in the javelin (80-11) and sixth in the shot put (26-0). Josephine Shea placed seventh in the triple jump (25-5) and eighth in the long jump (11-7.5). Reese Achorn took eighth in the high jump (3-10).

The girls won the 4x100m relay in 53.22 with Wells, Soucy, Thompson, and Buchwalder running a leg and took third in the 4x400m in 5:36 with Torren Nehrboss, Olive Tomko, Hadley Spekke, and Thompson.

Boys results

Lincoln boys placed second in the 4x100m relay in 52.03 with Andrew Minzer, Sahid Sandy, Sebastian Paz Vazquez, and Justin Sato running a leg.

Owen Card placed second in the 800m in 2:19. Forest Storer took third in the long jump (17-9.5) and sixth in the 100m in 11.96. Bear Grandy was third in the 200m in 24.56. Oliver Jonason placed fifth in the 110m hurdles in 21.22 and sixth in the long jump (31-1). Cooper Powell took fifth in the long jump (17-0). Cole Brooks placed fifth in the triple jump (32-7.5) and seventh in the discus (87-7). Wilton Scott placed sixth in the 1600m in 5:18. Isaiah Felton was sixth in the 300m hurdles in 48.89. Soto placed seventh in the long jump (16-0) and eighth in the 200m in 26.96. Alva Gandler was seventh in the 800m in 2:19. Sam Gandler was eighth in the 400m in 1:00.

Waterville Invitational

Lincoln girls placed seventh out of 13 teams and the boys came in eighth out of 12 teams at the Waterville Invitational.

Higgins won the 1600m in 5:21.63 to break her own school record in the event. She also won the 3200m in 11:48.91. Buchwalder won the 200m dash in 39.11 and took fourth in 100m dash in 13.86.

Garvan-Soto took third in the 3200m in 12:20. Anderson placed fifth in the 800m in 2:27. Lincoln girls placed second in the 4x800m relay in 11:05 with Anderson, Thompson, Garvan-Soto, and Higgins running a leg. The 4x100m relay placed eighth with Achorn, Wells, Frances DeGeer, and Thompson.

Boys results

Lincoln boys placed eighth in the 4x800m relay with Nathaniel Clark, Olive Popken, Gandler, and Nevan Paulino running a leg. Card won the 3200m in 10:54 and took second in the 1600m in 4:42. Grandy placed second in the 200m in 25.43 and Storer seventh in 25.63. Storer placed sixth in the long jump (18-5). Gandler placed fifth in the 800m in 2:17 and seventh in the 1600m in 5:06. Paulino was third in the 3200m in 11:36. Powell placed sixth in the high jump (5-8) and seventh in the triple jump (36-5).

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