Eagles double trouble for Hornets

Lincoln Academy boys and girls basketball teams defeated Leavitt on Jan. 21. The Lady Eagles hosted the Hornets, and won 37-36. Lincoln trailed by seven early in the final period, before rallying for the win. LA sank four of six foul shots in the final two minutes of play to build a four point lead, led by a three for four effort from Natalie Kaler. Gabby Smith hit a 3-pointer for the Hornets with nine seconds remaining.

Lincoln girls were led by Mariam DeLisle with 17 points, and Scarlett O’Brien 6. Leavitt was led by Gaby Smith with 16.

Lincoln boys robbed the Hornets nest for a 60-44 win on Jan. 21. The Eagles led 17-11 at the quarter, 35-20 at the half and 49-37 at the end of three. LA was led by Gabe Hagar with 22 points, Tucker Stiles 9 and Lucas Houghton 8. Leavitt was lede by Brett Colburn with 20.

