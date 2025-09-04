The Lincoln Academy field hockey team beat Morse 7-6 in overtime in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday, Sept. 2 in Newcastle. The Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit after the first quarter to earn the win in their final preseason tune-up. Lexie Houghton scored the winning goal and Bailey Brewer tallied five goals and had one assist to lead the Eagles to the victory.

Bella Collamore knocked the ball out of air and into the corner of the Morse net to tie the score 3-3 late in the third quarter, and the teams would trade goals throughout the fourth quarter leading to a 6-6 tie after regulation.

“Lexie hit an absolute rocket on the winning goal,” said Eagles head coach Lindsey Herring. James Neptune-Benner made 10 saves in goal for Lincoln Academy to keep the game close and Amelia Starbird logged two defensive saves.

Lincoln Academy kicks off this year’s season with a game on the road against Winslow on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Edward Little 6 – Lincoln 2

The Lincoln Academy field hockey team lost 6-2 to Edward Little in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday, Aug. 26 in Auburn.

Senior center Bailey Brewer scored both goals for the Eagles. She tallied her first goal on a penalty stroke in the first half, and then scored in the second half on a shot from the top of the circle that sailed into the upper right corner of the net.

Sophomore goalie James Neptune-Benner made 19 saves for Lincoln. Defensive back Amelia Starbird made three stops, Bella Collamore made a pair, and Zea Arbuckle made one.

