The Lincoln Academy field hockey team lost 2-0 to Greely on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Newcastle. The Eagles trailed 1-0 at halftime.

“Our backfield had a standout performance, as most of the game was played in our defensive end,” said Eagles head coach Lindsey Herring. “Sophomore Zea Arbuckle continues to impress me with her nearly flawless block tackles.”

Lincoln Academy goalie James Neptune-Benner made 22 saves to keep the Eagles within striking range, but the offense could not muster a goal against the tough Rangers defense.

“We played a solid game,” Herring said. “It was winnable, but we continue to struggle with our passing game.”

Lincoln Academy dropped to 2-2 on the season in Class B South with the loss while Greely improved to 1-2-1.

Bailey Brewer (left) gives Bella Collamore a big hug. (Mic LeBel photo) Bailey Brewer cuts to the net during Lincoln Academy’s 2-0 loss to Greely on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Bella Collamore strokes a penalty corner in front of the net during Lincoln Academy’s 2-0 loss to Greely on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Lincoln Academy’s Teagan Bryce clears the ball up the field during a 2-0 loss to Greely on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Francis McGonigle-Dow knocks the ball out of the air during Lincoln Academy’s 2-0 loss to Greely on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Bella Collamore gets her stick down low to halt the progress of a Greely player during Lincoln Academy’s 2-0 loss on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Lexi Houghton (left), Francis McGonigle-Dow (center), and Bailey Brewer await a penalty corner pass during the fourth quarter of Lincoln Academy’s 2-0 loss to Greely on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

