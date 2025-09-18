The Lincoln Academy field hockey team lost 2-0 to Greely on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Newcastle. The Eagles trailed 1-0 at halftime.
“Our backfield had a standout performance, as most of the game was played in our defensive end,” said Eagles head coach Lindsey Herring. “Sophomore Zea Arbuckle continues to impress me with her nearly flawless block tackles.”
Lincoln Academy goalie James Neptune-Benner made 22 saves to keep the Eagles within striking range, but the offense could not muster a goal against the tough Rangers defense.
“We played a solid game,” Herring said. “It was winnable, but we continue to struggle with our passing game.”
Lincoln Academy dropped to 2-2 on the season in Class B South with the loss while Greely improved to 1-2-1.