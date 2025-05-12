Eagles Girls and Boys Track Teams Take First at Erskine Meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Lincoln Academy boys and girls track and field teams both earned first place at a track meet held on Thursday, May 1 at Erskine Academy in South China.

The boys team scored 129 points to beat Erskine (80), Mt. View (55), and Oceanside (3). The girls tallied 84 points to beat Erskine (73), Mt. View (53), and Oceanside (46).

Peter Thelander won three events to lead the boys to first place. Thelander won the 200m dash in 23.96, won the 110m hurdles in 15.69, and won the 300m hurdles in 44.87. He also placed second in the 100m dash.

Owen Card won a pair of events – the 800m run in 2:12 and the 1600m in 4:59 – to help the team’s cause.

Other Lincoln Academy boys event winners included Bear Grandy, first in the 400m dash in 57.63; Jordan Anderson, first in the 100m dash in 11.36; Cooper Powell, first in the high jump with a leap of 5’9”; Abraham Guilford, first in the discus with a toss of 125’; and E.J. Hunt, first in the javelin with a throw of 141’3”.

The 4×400 boys relay team placed first in a time of 4:07 with the quartet of Isaiah Felton, Holden Nehrboss, Alden Fitzgerald, and Powell each running a leg.

More top-three finishes for the Eagles boys included Powell, second in the 400m and third in the triple jump; Alva Gandler, second in the 800m; Nehrboss, third in the 1600m; David Winchenbach, second in the 110m hurdles, long jump, shot put, and high jump; Guilford, second in the javelin, Oliver Jonason, second in the 300m hurdles; and Logan Arzate, third in the 300m hurdles.

Girls results

Dylan Burmeister was the top point-scorer for the Lincoln girls team, winning the 800m run in 2:34 and the 3200m in 12:31.

Delia Saft won the 300m hurdles in 53.54 and placed second in the high jump. Neptune Martin won the shot put with a throw of 23’0.25”. Lucy Fowler placed first in the discus with a throw of 83’11” and third in the shot put.

Other Lincoln Academy girls with top-three finishes included Chloe Anderson, second in the 800m; Mercy Buchwalder, third in the 200m; Lucy Wells, third in the triple jump; Olivia Swartzentruber, second in the discus and second in the shot put; Maggie Thompson, second in the javelin; and Lila Neptune Benner, third in the discus.

