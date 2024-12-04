The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team fell behind early and could never quite catch up as they lost 47-39 to the Freeport Falcons on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Newcastle. Freeport held their largest lead of the game at halftime, 31-21, before the Eagles rallied to close the gap to as little as three points on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter before the Falcons pulled away to clinch the game in the final two minutes.

Mariam DeLisle and Yzze Bhe each scored 13 points to lead the Eagles offense. Also scoring were Lilly Labrie with six points, Olivia Ball with four, Scarlett O’Brien with two and Maggie Thompson one. DeLisle also led the Eagles in rebounds with ten, while Bhe, Labrie and Ball each had six.

The Eagles open the regular season on Friday, Dec. 6 at MCI in Pittsfield.

