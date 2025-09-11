The Lincoln Academy girls soccer team beat Oceanside 1-0 in the season opener for both teams on Friday, Sept. 5 under the lights in Newcastle.

The Eagles got off to a fast start as junior midfielder Camilla Flores scored the only goal of the game five minutes into the contest after receiving a pass from Rowan Coffin. Eagles goalie Maggie Thompson made five saves in the game to earn a shutout.

“We came out with great energy, and that early goal gave us confidence to play our game,” said Eagles head coach Lauren Ober. “I was proud of how composed we stayed on both sides of the ball.”

The Eagles controlled possession throughout the match, generating 12 shots on goal and six corner kicks.

Freshman Dori Westhaver was named the player of the game by Ober for her defense work that helped the team earn the shutout. Oceanside goalie Abby Stackpole made 11 saves in net for the Mariners.

Erskine 5 – Lincoln 1

Erskine Academy won the battle of the Eagles with a 5-1 win over the Lincoln Academy girls soccer team on Tuesday, Sept. 9 in South China.

“Erskine was strong on the ball and very physical,” said Lincoln Academy head coach Lauren Ober. “We could not make connections on offense or defense. We’ll learn from it and go back to the drawing board tomorrow and rebound in out next game.”

Ella Soucy scored the only goal for the Eagles after receiving a through ball assist from Rowan Coffin. It was the first loss of the season for Lincoln, who saw their record drop to 1-1. Erskine improved to 2-0.

Yzze Bhe launches a shot on goal during Lincoln Academy’s 1-0 win over Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 5 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Charlotte Abello prepares to send a crossing pass during Lincoln Academy’s 1-0 win over Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 5 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Rowan Coffin cuts around a defender during Lincoln Academy’s 1-0 win over Oceanside under the lights on Friday, Sept. 5 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Brea Lafrenaye collects a pass and heads up the field during Lincoln Academy’s 1-0 win over Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 5 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) LeeAnne Lord sprints after a pass into the penalty area during Lincoln Academy’s 1-0 win over Oceanside on Friday, Sept. 5 under the lights in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

