The Lincoln Academy girls soccer team dominated play in a 5-1 win over Leavitt on Tuesday, September 17 in the Eagles den. Rowan Coffin scored two goals to spark the Eagles offense in the victory. Also scoring for Lincoln Academy were Yzze Bhe, Brea Lafrenaye and Mariam DeLisle. Zofie Day had two assists and Charlotte Abello and DeLisle each had one. Maggie Thompson made 14 saves, including a stop on a penalty kick. Lincoln Academy evened their season record at 2-2 while Leavitt dropped to 2-2.

