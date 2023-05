Ivan Coffin, on the mound for Lincoln Academy, collected a 10-0 shut out win over Belfast on May 17 in Newcastle. The game ended after six innings by mercy ruling. Coffin scattered three hits in the win. KJ Payson took the loss for the Lions.

The Eagles smashed 14 hits in the win, led by three singles from Lucas Houghton and Spencer McDaniel, a triple and single from Coffin, and two singles each from Cody Cleaveland and Gabe Hagar. Belfast was led at the plate by Bobby Banks with two singles.

