Leavitt baseball defeated Lincoln Academy 5-1, and 9-1 in a Saturday double header in the Hornets nest on April 29. Tucker Stiles, Cody Cleaveland and Gabe Hagar had a single each in game one. Brandon Bilodeau collected the win. The Hornets were led at the plate by Maddox Taylor, Luke Gladu with two hits each.

In game two, Leavitt won 9-1 with Will Keach on the mound (8K). Cleaveland hit a double and single, and Lucas Houghton two singles for the Eagles. Leavitt was led at the plate by Keach, Nate Carpenter, and Reid Sibley with two hits each.

Leavitt softball beat Lincoln Academy 8-0 and 7-2 in double header action on April 29. Abby Albert pitched a perfect game in game one with 10 strikeouts, no walks and no hits. Hailey Turcotte fanned six in game two.

Natalie Kaler took the loss in game one (10H) and Nicole Hammond in game two (10H).

Leavitt was led at the plate by Lily Chabot with a double and single and Kira Welch two singles in game one, and by Kailee Spurgnardi with a double and single in game two. Kadence Rogers hit a double and Gretchen Farrin, Reegan Dunican and Kaler a single each for the Eagles.

