Lincoln Academy boys basketball team defended their home court for a 67-59 win over Mt.View on Saturday, Jan. 6. The Eagles jumped out to a 23-9 first quarter lead. Noah Hurd led the Mustangs comeback charge in the third to take the lead 51-48 at the end of three. Mt.View battled in the third quarter to take a 51-48 lead heading into the final period. Lincoln got their offense rolling in the final period, scoring the first 11 points to put the game away. Gabe Hagar led the offense with 26 points, Lucas Houghton added 18 and Tucker Stiles 10. Mt.View was led by Hurd with 23 and Ben Osborne and Wyatt Everson 13 each.

