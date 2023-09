Lincoln Academy boys soccer team robbed the Hornets nest for a 4-0 win at Leavitt on Sept. 21. Casey Duncan scored two goals, and EJ Hunt and Pablo Iglesias (penalty kick) one each. Conor Cass and Lucas Houghton added an assist. Eagle keeper Marcelo Endrizzi had two saves to earn his sixth shut out of the season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print