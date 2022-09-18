Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Eagles rob Panther den for 2-1 win Medomak Homecoming action

at

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team robbed the Panther den for a 2-1 win in Medomak Valley’s Homecoming game on Sept. 17. Medomak jumped out to a 1-0 lead  midway through the first half on a Luke Cheesman shot.  Pablo Duran headed in a

Mason Nguyen and EJ Hunt battle for the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

rebounded Oliver McNamara shot with under a minute to play in the half to knot the score at 1-1. LA scored the game winner with 24:24 to go in the second half on a delayed call, that resulted in an Eagle penalty kick. Duran took the PK, which was blocked  by Panther keeper Eli Pluecker. Casey Duncan put in the rebound for the game winner.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^