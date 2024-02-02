Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Eagles Dig their Claws Into Lions Lincoln Academy 85 - Belfast 33

at

The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team built off the momentum they earned in a historic win over Medomak Valley last weekend by dominating Belfast 85-33 on Thursday, Feb. 1 in the Eagles nest.  Gabe Hagar scored 22 points to drive closer to the 1,000 point milestone he’s approaching as the Eagles (12-3)  head nearer to playoff time playing an up-tempo style of basketball.

After raining shots into the basket against the Lions, Hagar now has 989 points in his career for the Eagles.   Andrew Haas led the Lions with 11 points. The Lions are winless (0-16) on the season. The Eagles defense had 34 steals in the game, led by Lucas Houghton with 8 as the Eagles controlled the ball in the lopsided match.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^