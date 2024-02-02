The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team built off the momentum they earned in a historic win over Medomak Valley last weekend by dominating Belfast 85-33 on Thursday, Feb. 1 in the Eagles nest. Gabe Hagar scored 22 points to drive closer to the 1,000 point milestone he’s approaching as the Eagles (12-3) head nearer to playoff time playing an up-tempo style of basketball.

After raining shots into the basket against the Lions, Hagar now has 989 points in his career for the Eagles. Andrew Haas led the Lions with 11 points. The Lions are winless (0-16) on the season. The Eagles defense had 34 steals in the game, led by Lucas Houghton with 8 as the Eagles controlled the ball in the lopsided match.

