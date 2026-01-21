Lincoln Academy tamed the Hornets of Leavitt 52-46 in the Eagles nest on Saturday, Jan. 17.

The win earned the eighth seed 4-8 Eagles valuable heal points over 9-4 Leavitt, who are seeded fourth in Class B South. The physical, hard-fought game was down-right ugly at times, with 45 fouls called in the contest. Leavitt was tagged with 27, with two starters fouling out in the final period.

Lincoln led 17-15 at the quarter, which included making three of four foul shots in the closing seconds of the period. Malachi Farrin came off the bench to net two and Jacob Hedrick one.

Leavitt scored the first two hoops of the second frame to take the lead. LA rallied for an 11-5 run to take a 28-24 lead into the half. The Hornets opened the third with a 7-2 run to take a one-point lead. Michael Mitchell went inside on a James Hanley feed and scored off the glass to put the Eagles up by three.

Brody Poland hit back to-back shots, including a three, to give Leavitt a two-point lead. Chase Ober scored on a Brody Day feed and settled one at the line for a 3-point play and one-point Eagle lead 39-38 at the end of three.

Ober found net on a Hanley pass to open the final period. Leavitt knotted the score before Ober scored again. Hornet Darren Flagg tied the game with two shots at the charity stripe before Ober made good for another 3-point play to put the Eagles up by three with 2:30 to play.

Ober settled two more foul shots with 1:02 to play to boost LA’s lead to five. The Hornets were forced to foul, and Mitchell made them pay with a pair at the line with 20 seconds left to seal the win.

Scoring for Lincoln were Ober with a double-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds (3S), Mitchell 8 (7R, 2B), Day 5 (3R), Hanley 4, Deklan DiMauro 4 (4R), Oliver Blakesley 3, Koleman Chesebro 2, Farrin 2, and Hedrick 1. Lincoln held a 30-19 advantage on the boards.

Scoring for Leavitt were Flagg 18 (3R, 2S), Colin Schlobohm 12, Poland 5 (5R), Jacob Gibbs 5, Trent Holst 3, Cooper Morin 2, and Mason Henderson 1.

Lincoln 49 – Morse 45

By Mic LeBel, LCN

The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team beat Morse 49-45 on Thursday, Jan. 15 in Newcastle. The Eagles trailed 35-26 after three quarters before rallying in the fourth quarter to seize the Class B South victory.

Lincoln Academy held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter before Morse turned the tables for a slim 21-20 advantage at the half.

Mike Mitchell was the top scorer for the Eagles with 14 points, followed by Deklan DiMauro 12, Chase Ober 7, Oliver Blakesley 5, James Hanley 3, Elijah Libby, Brody Day, and Koleman Chesebro 2 each, and Jacob Hedrick and Malachi Farrin 1 apiece. Ober pulled down the most rebounds for Lincoln with 9 while Mitchell contributed 6. James Hanley led the Eagles with 7 assists. Mitchell and Farrin each had a pair of blocks.

