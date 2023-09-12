Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defended their Eagles nest for a 1-0 win over visiting Leavitt on Sept. 12. Lucas Houghton breached the Hornets nest on a second half cross from Conor Cass.

Lincoln out shot Leavitt 18-6 with Hornet Keeper Vanya Bezhenar making critical saves in the second half. Marcello Endrizzi recorded the win and his third clean sheet of the season for LA.

Lincoln Academy girls picked up their first win of the season on a road trip at Leavitt. The Eagles won 2-1 to improve their record to 1-2-1. Leavitt took a 1-0 lead in the first half. The Lady Eagles scored the equalizer 10 minutes into the second half when Allison St.Cyr converted a rebounded Abby Kopp shot that bounced off a Hornet defender. Kopp scored the game winner with 15 minutes remaining on a Mariam DeLisle cross.

