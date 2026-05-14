The Lincoln Academy softball team lost 13-8 to Mt. Ararat on Monday, May 11 in Topsham.

The Eagles rallied from a 6-2 deficit to tie the game 6-6 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lily Pinkham drove in a pair of runs with a single to right field. Olivia Ball hit a double that drove in Pinkham, who slid under the tag of Mt. Ararat catcher Audrey Millison to tie the game 6-6.

The Eagles tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth to head into the final two frames with an 8-6 advantage. Mt. Ararat clawed back one run in the top of the sixth inning then rallied for six more in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Laila Adams held off Lincoln in the final inning to record a complete game win on the mound for Mt. Ararat. Adams allowed 19 hits and four walks while striking out one Lincoln batter in her seven innings of work.

Ball pitched a complete game for Lincoln, allowing 11 earned runs on 21 hits and two walks while striking out three Eagles.

Ball led the Lincoln offense with two doubles and one single. Pinkham hit one double and two singles.

Every LA batter in the lineup had at least one hit in the high-scoring game. Aubrey Court, LeeAnne Lord, Lilly Labrie, Grace Bryant, Amelia Starbird, and Lillianna Smith hit two singles each and Claire Ward had one single.

Kamryn Chase hit a double and three singles to lead Mt. Ararat at the plate.

With the loss, Lincoln fell to 0-7 in Class B South. Mt. Ararat improved to 2-5 in Class A South.

Leavitt 14 – Lincoln 12

The Lincoln Academy softball team lost 14-12 to Leavitt on Friday, May 8 in Turner. The Eagles battled back from an early 12-0 deficit, but their seventh inning rally fell two runs short to leave the squad winless after their first six games.

The Eagles offense pounded out 15 hits in the game. Lily Pinkham (3R, 1RBI) hit two doubles and one single, Lilly Labrie (2R, 2RBI) and Grace Bryant (1RBI) hit a double and two singles each, and LeeAnne Lord (3R) hit three singles. Aubrey Court (3R), Claire Ward (2RBI), and Lilliana Smith (1R) hit one single apiece. Olivia Ball and Amelia Starbird each knocked in one run.

Ball pitched a complete game for the Eagles. She gave up 12 earned runs on 17 hits and four walks while striking out three.

The Eagles defense committed four errors in the game, and Leavitt had seven.

Charlee Pelletier was the top hitter for Leavitt with a double and two singles. Brooke Boutaugh hit a home run for the Hornets.

Grace Bryant makes a catch near the fence in left field during a 13-8 loss to Mt. Ararat on Monday, May 11 in Topsham. (Mic LeBel photo) Lily Pinkham almost snares a line drive during a 13-8 loss to Mt. Ararat on Monday, May 11 in Topsham. (Mic LeBel photo) Lincoln Academy pitcher Olivia Ball makes a throw to first base during a 13-8 loss to Mt. Ararat on Monday, May 11 in Topsham. (Mic LeBel photo)

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