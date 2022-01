Lincoln Academy girls basketball team defeated Mt.View 45-38 in the Eagles nest on Jan. 25. LA was led by Payson Kaler with 16 points and Paige Lafrenaye 19. Mt.View was led by Hanna Coolen with 14.

Mt.View boys defended their home turf for a 69-55 win over Lincoln Academy, led by Noah Hurd with 19 points, Furrow 13, Knowlton 10 and Everso

n 10. Lincoln was led by Tucker Stiles with 11.

