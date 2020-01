Lincoln Academy girls basketball team snapped a three game losing streak with a 48-35 win at Mt.View on Jan. 9. The Eagles were led by Maddy York with 22 points (5-3’s) and Payson Kaler 12. The Mustangs were led by Cooten with 20.

Lincoln Academy boys basketball team lost to Mt.View 74-46 in the Eagles nest on Jan. 9. The Mustangs were led by Declan Knowlton 19, Joseph Grassi 11 and Garnet Smith 10. Lincoln was led by Zach Farrin 9, Gavin Dolloff 8 and Joe Giberson 7.

