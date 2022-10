Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Morse 4-0 on Oct. 4 in the Eagles nest. Pablo Duran netted three goals, and Jack Duncan one (two assists). The two teams tied in their first match-up on Sept. 27.

Lincoln girls lost 2-1 at Morse on Oct. 4. The Lady Eagles took a 1-0 lead at the half on a shot from Celia Brinkler. The Shipbuilders scored two late goals to pull off the win, both scored by Shiers, including the game winner with six seconds left.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print