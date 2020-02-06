Advanced Search
Eagles steal a win in the Lady Panthers den Messalonskee 63 - Medomak 39

Messalonskee (13-5) defeated Medomak Valley (6-12) in a KVAC Class A girls basketball finale on Feb. 5 in the Panthers den. The Eagles held a 14-10 advantage at the end of one. The Lady Panthers tied the game twice in second quarter action. Messalonskee scored seven straight points to take the lead for good. The Eagles led 29-22 at the half. Medomak cut the lead to five in the third period, before the Eagles went on a 12-4 run to lead 43-30 at the end of three. The Eagles were led by Gabriella Wener with 20 points, Mackenzie Mayo 11 and Jordan Devine 9. Medomak was led by senior Sadie Cohen with 10 points, and Autumn Ripley, Julia Kunesh and Kayla Donlin six each.

Lady Panther Autumn Ripley draws a foul from Eagle Sarah Lowell. (Paula Roberts photo)

Zaniah Puchalski dribbles away from Messalonskee defender Mackenzie Mayo. (Paula Roberts photo)

