Messalonskee (13-5) defeated Medomak Valley (6-12) in a KVAC Class A girls basketball finale on Feb. 5 in the Panthers den. The Eagles held a 14-10 advantage at the end of one. The Lady Panthers tied the game twice in second quarter action. Messalonskee scored seven straight points to take the lead for good. The Eagles led 29-22 at the half. Medomak cut the lead to five in the third period, before the Eagles went on a 12-4 run to lead 43-30 at the end of three. The Eagles were led by Gabriella Wener with 20 points, Mackenzie Mayo 11 and Jordan Devine 9. Medomak was led by senior Sadie Cohen with 10 points, and Autumn Ripley, Julia Kunesh and Kayla Donlin six each.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

