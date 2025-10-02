After tying the Panthers during Medomak Valley’s homecoming a week earlier, the Lincoln Academy boys soccer team rallied to a 5-0 win during the Eagles’ homecoming under the lights on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Medomak got off the first two shots of the game with LA goalie Joey Crooker stopping blasts from Diego Simmons and Robert Anderson. The Eagles regrouped with superb passing to take a 2-0 lead into the halftime break. Koleman Chesebro headed in a George Siegel corner kick with 28:54 remaining in the half.

Siegel set up the second goal with under 18 minutes to play with a little cross to Richark Pelikan. Pelikan dodged a defender and put a shot past diving Panther keeper Dima Cheesman.

Lincoln drew a penalty kick early in the second half when James Hanley broke free in the box and was tripped by Oliver Simmons. Pelikan took the freebie for his second goal of the night to boost LA’s lead to 3-0. Hanley nearly scored a few minutes later, but Simmons made a goal line stop for the Panthers.

The Eagles got a lucky break on goal number four when a Siegel direct kick, deep on the left side, grazed off a defender’s head in Medomak’s line and went inside the near post with 25:37 to play.Siegel picked up his second goal of the night on a cross from Asher Light with 12:22 to go.

Lincoln held an 18-9 edge in shots. Crooker made seven stops in net for the Eagles. Cheesman had nine saves for the Panthers. Lincoln improved to 2-2-3 with the win. Medomak dropped to 3-3-1 with the loss.

Medomak 4 – Lawrence 0

By Mic LeBel, LCN

The Medomak boys soccer team shut out Lawrence 4-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Waldoboro. The Panthers improved to 4-3-1 with the win while Lawrence fell to 1-6 on the season.

Juan Carlson, Luke Cheesman, Liam Doughty, and Diego Simmons each scored one goal for the Panthers. Cheesman, Robert Anderson, and Noah Swartz each had one assist. Medomak goalie Dima Cheesman made three saves to earn the shutout victory.

