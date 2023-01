Lincoln Academy raided the Tiger den for a 63-43 win on Jan. 19. The Eagles jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead, and led 31-18 at the half and 47-28 at the end of three. LA was led by Gabe Hagar with 22 points, Lucas Houghton 10, and Tucker Stiles and Tyson Ball 9 each. Gardiner was led by Zach Christian with 19 and Colby Moody 9.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print