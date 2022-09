Erskine Academy defeated Medomak Valley 3-2 in KVAC boys soccer action on Sept. 9 in the Eagles nest. Erskine jumped out to a3-0 halftime lead on goals to Landon Lefevre and Holden McKenney (2). Medomak freshman Mason Nguyen scored his first career goal midway through the second half on a cross from Vishal Mellor. Mellor converted a rebounded Slavik Moody shot with 14 minutes to play to pull the Panthers within 2.

