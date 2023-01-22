Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title

Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.

Defending champions, Medomak Valley, were unable to finish their routine after a pyramid collapse injured a cheerleader.

Lincoln Academy coach Danielle Feltis said she was happy with the Eagles routine, considering most of the team had not competed before. The team first performed their routine at Thursday home basketball team, and they performed a pyramid for the first time the morning of competition.

