Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title

Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.

Defending champions, Medomak Valley, were unable to finish their routine after a pyramid collapse injured a cheerleader.

Lincoln Academy coach Danielle Feltis said she was happy with the Eagles routine, considering most of the team had not competed before. The team first performed their routine at Thursday home basketball team, and they performed a pyramid for the first time the morning of competition.

Cadence Rau performs a split leap in Erskine Academy’s KVAC Class B championship routine. (Paula Roberts photo)

Erskine Academy performs a pyramid in the KVAC Class B championship routiine. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy cheerleaders perform at the KVAC championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

A Lincoln Academy cheerleaders performs a split leap. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley cheerleaders perform split leaps during their KVAC routine on Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. (Paula Roberts photo)

A Medomak Valley cheerleaders performs a back flip during their KVAC routine. (Paula Roberts photo)

