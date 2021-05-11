Advanced Search
Erskine baseball wins battle of Eagles Erskine 15 - Lincoln 0

at

Erskine Academy baseball defeated Lincoln Academy 15-0 by five inning mercy ruling on May 10 in Newcastle. Tristan Anderson collected the win (1H, 0B, 5K). Lincoln had just one hit, a fifth inning single to Lucas Houghton. Erskine was led at the plate by Blair with a triple and single and Rabideau a double and single. Barber drove in three runs and Rabideau three to lead Erskine.

On Sat., May 8, Oceanside defeated LA in nine innings. The score was tied 1-1 heading into the top of the ninth inning, when Oceanside plated three runs. Bowen Brann drew a walk, went to second on a perfectl

Bowen Brann dives home in the top of the ninth inning for Oceanside as Eagle catcher Nick Prior leaps for a high throw. (Paula Roberts photo)

y executed hit and run from Alec Sirois. Lincoln intentionally walked Bartlett to load up the bases with no outs. Oakes-Nelsen laid down a bunt, but the throw to the plate was high, allowing Brann to score. With two outs, Finnegan Lynch reached on an infield error that saw two runs score.

