Erskine Academy defeated Lincoln Academy 2-1 with a walk off single from Boynton in the first inning;. Hunter Foard went the distance in the win, giving up just three hits. Griffin Bond took the loss.

Hitting for LA were Bond, Lucas Houghton and Nick Prior with a single each. Hitting leaders for Erskine were Boynton with three singles, and Grady Hotham a double.

Lincoln Academy softball defeated Erskine 12-3.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print