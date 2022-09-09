Erskine Academy girls soccer team defeated Medomak Valley 1-0 in the Panthers den on Sept. 9. Eagle Cassie Lacroiux scored on a cross from Cadence Rau mid-way through the first half. Medomak held a 21-9 edge in shots.

Addison McCormick made four saves in net for the Panthers, and Mandy Karl one, on a Lacrouix penalty kick that bounced off the cross bar. McCormick was red carded with 3:17 to play when she made a diving stab at a shot and her arm got tangled up with an Erskine players legs, which set up the PK.

