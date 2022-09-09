Advanced Search
Erskine girls soccer clip the Panthers Erskine 1 - Medomak 0

Erskine Academy girls soccer team defeated Medomak Valley 1-0 in the Panthers den on Sept. 9. Eagle Cassie Lacroiux scored on a cross from Cadence Rau mid-way through the first half. Medomak held a 21-9 edge in shots.

Addison McCormick made four saves in net for the Panthers, and Mandy Karl one, on a Lacrouix penalty kick that bounced off the cross bar. McCormick was red carded with 3:17 to play when she made a diving stab at a shot and her arm got tangled up with an Erskine players legs, which set up the PK.

Cadence Rau traps the ball for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lady Panther Kira Bennett attempts to pull the ball away from an Erskine double team of Jenna Perkins and Caleigh Crocker. (Paula Roberts photo)

