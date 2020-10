Erskine Academy girls soccer team handed Medomak their first loss of the season, 3-1 in the Panthers den on Oct. 22. Erskine scored on a direct kick from the right wing in first half action. Joanna Linscott and Riley Reitchel added second half goals for a 3-0 Eagle lead. Annie Vannoy put Medomak on the boards on a drop pass from Stephanie Morse.;

