Erskine Academy scored four unearned runs in their 4-1 win over Medomak Valley in KVAC baseball action on May 21. Hitting for Medomak were Blake Morrison with a double and single, and Ethan Reed, Noah Crosby, Hayden Staples, Starr and Garret Hutchins a single each. Lloyd, Barber and Bragg had a single each for Erskine. Anderson (7H, 2B, 2K) won the pitching battle with Isaac McCollett (3H, 4B, 4K).

