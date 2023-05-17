Advanced Search
Erskine takes advantage of Panther errors in win Erskine 3 - Medomak 1

Erskine Academy defeated Medomak Valley 3-1 on May 17 in South China. Grady Hotham struck out nine in the win. Cole Winchenbach took the loss for the Panthers.

Medomak took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Aaron Reed singled and scored on a Hayden Staples single.

Erskine tied the game in the home half of the inning when Hotham walked, advanced on a Tristan Anderson single and scored on an error on a pick-off attempt. They added a run in the third when Hotham walked, moved over on an error and scored on a Hunter Foard single. Anderson walked in the fifth, advance on an error and scored on a Blake Grady single.

