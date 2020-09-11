The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) announced on Thurs., Sept. 10 that most fall sports have been given the green light to play under their revised ‘School Sports Guidance Return to Competition for Competitive Athletics and Activities in Maine’ policy. The two exceptions are football and indoor volleyball.

Weighing in on the return to participation policies with the MPA were the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA), Maine Department of Education (MDOE), Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Maine Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), and MPA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC).

The guidelines are meant to decrease potential exposure of COVID-19 in sports and activities to a degree that competition, at both the community level and the school-based level, can occur when safe. The School Sports Guidance generally aligns with the General Guidance for Community Sports Activities that was updated by the State of Maine on September 1.

The guidelines break down activities into six levels, as follows:

Level 1: Performing skill-building drills or conditioning at home, alone or with household members

Level 2: Team-based practice with physically distanced group activities

Level 3: Within-team competition (e.g. intra-squad scrimmages). This level of play involves one cohort of participants.

Level 4: Competition between teams from the same geographic area (e.g. the same county and in some cases adjacent counties). This level of play involves two cohorts of participants.

Level 5: Competition between teams from different geographic areas within Maine

Level 6: Competition between teams from different states

Golf and cross country are considered in the lower risk category and permitted levels of activity are levels 1-5.

Soccer and field hockey are in the moderate risk category and permitted levels of activity are levels 1-4.

Football is in the higher risk category and permitted levels of activity are levels 1-3, which excludes competition against other teams.

General guidelines

General guidelines include a daily health screening for athletes, coaches, officials and any other athletic personal; washing hands regularly; providing own water bottle; and social distancing when off the field, including sitting six feet apart in the bench area.

In sports where mouth guards are required, they must be kept in the mouth while playing, and when taken out of the mouth, must then be disinfected and hands sanitized.

Masks must be worn to and from the sports venue, in meetings with officials, while stretching, while on the bench and at other times when not playing. Players must maintain six feet of physical distance while on the bench.

Coaches, staff, spectators and officials must wear a mask at all times. Officials must use artificial noisemakers such as an air horn in place of a whistle, or keep the whistle inside their face covering.

No more than 100 may gather outside at one time (including athletes, spectators and officials) under Governor Janet Mills executive order.

Spectators must social distance six feet apart from each other and from players. “Prohibiting cheering and yelling is recommended. Clapping, ringing cowbells and other activities that do not involve the projection of respiratory droplets are low-risk alternatives.”

Schools need to inform particpants and spectators of district COVID-19 policies and place signage at entrances and throughtout the venue.

While being transported by bus, individuals need to space out and windows should be open if weather permits. Face coverings must be worn and hands sanitized before boarding the bus and after exiting.

Sport specific recommendations

Golf – Players must observe six foot social distancing rules and wear face mask when not playing. No hugging, shaking hands or fist bumps. It is recommended that all golfers start from the same tee with expanded spacing between groups. Players should not touch or remove flagstick or use bunker rakes. Players must provide own tees, pencils, ball markers and sharpies, and bring their own snacks and water. Cards will not be exchanged, instead players will verbally agree on hole by hole scoring. No players will be allowed in a cart, unless necessary then a player must ride alone and cart must be sanitized.

Cross country –It is recommended that courses be widened to six feet at narrowist point. Team tents must be placed 20 feet apart and athletes must maintain six foot spacing while in tent. Runners should wear face coverings to the start line of the race. Disposable masks are to be discarded in trash receptacles at the starting line, and other masks must be carried with the runner. It is recommende to divide the starting line to accommodate spacing based on the number of runners. Waves should be stationed six feet apart. “Cross country meets should consider using staggered, wave, or interval starts.” Warm-ups should not be worn to the starting line.

Field hockey and soccer – Home teams shall provide hand sanitizer at scorers table and at each team bench. Visiting teams should provide own balls. Visiting teams should bring own water. Bench areas may be expanded to promote social distancing. All participants and coaches must wear face coverings while on or in the bench area. Masks may be removed while hydrating so long as the perosn is six feet from anyone else.

Pre-game conferences will be limited to one official, the head coach and one captain from each team. Handshakes before and after games have been suspended, instead coaches and players can use a good sportsmanship wave.

Balls should be cleaned and sanitzed throughout the game. Players must keep their mouth guards in throughtout the game. If removed, they should be disinfected and player’s hands washed.

Visiting team personal, including scorer and timer should sit six feet apart at the scorer’s table or sit in an alternative location.

Field hockey only: Players should avoid touching the ball with their hands, and instead use their stick or foot to more the ball during stoppage of play and on the sidelines.

Soccer only – Stop the clock at the 20 minute mark of each half to allow for sanitazion of hands, game balls and to take a water break.

Slide tackling is suspended if players are within six feet of another player. Any slide tackle within six feet of an opponent will result in an indirect free kick for dangerous play.

On throw-ins and corner kicks into the penalty ared (including the arc at the top of the penalty box), only five offensive players and five defensive players plus the goalie are allowed in the penalty box at the time of the throw or the kick. Other players can enter the box once the throw or kick has been played.

On all indirect and direct free kicks, players must reasonably remain at least three feet from each other (arm’s length). This eliminates the traditional wall and jostling for positioning in front of a goalkeeper.

The drop-ball restart has been suspended, instead the referee will award an indirect kick to the team they deem to be in possession.

