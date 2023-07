Falmouth defeated Medomak Valley Little League 9-10 baseball all-stars 10-5 in the first round of the state minor league tournament on July 22 in Ellsworth. Medomak trailed by one, 6-5 heading into the sixth inning. Falmouth rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth to seal the win.

Medomak takes on Machias on Monday, July 24 at 2 p.m. in Ellsworth.

