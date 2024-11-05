Father and son walk onto MMA football team as freshmen, 34 years apart

By Paula Roberts

Freshman Lucas Houghton, of Newcastle, walked onto the Maine Maritime Academy football team. Houghton played football for Lincoln County Football Club as a youth, before the league folded. He played soccer at Lincoln Academy for four years, including three years on the varsity squad. He is a international business and logistics major.

“I came for a visit last spring and made my decision,” Lucas said of attending MMA and playing football. “I have always wanted to play football, and was just waiting for a chance. They have a new program, so I knew it would be easier for me to get onto the team here.”

In his first football game at MMA, the strong safety had two interceptions, forced a fumble and had six tackles. His main job is guarding the other team’s receivers. Houghton also plays on all special teams, including on punts and kick-offs.

Lucas said he likes “everything about it. It is just great. The team is very supportive. It feels like nothing I’ve ever done before.”

MMA did not win a game this season, but came close in a 27-32 loss to Husson. The Mariners intercepted the ball and scored a touchdown to pull with five with three minutes to play. They got the ball back and drove the length of the field but failed to find the end zone on three attempts.

MMA is rebuilding their football program, that was shut down during COVID-19. The team restarted in 2023 with a partial schedule. This year the young Mariner team are playing a probationary schedule against varsity and JV teams. The team will be a varsity sport in 2025.

So far this season, Lucas has had five interseptions, more than 15 tackles, a forced fumble, and has knocked down numerous passes.

Turn back the clock 34 years ago, and his father Luke, also walked onto the MMA football team. His senior year in 1993, the Mariners won two championships, the New England Football Conference title, and the Eastern Collegiate Conference championship. Luke was a captain on the championship team.

A father and son both walking on as freshman at the same school is an uncommon fete. “The parallels are unbelievable,” Luke said.

Ironically, Lucas Houghton’s first career game fell on the same day as his father Luke’s 31st reunion with his championship team.

Luke played offense, while his son Lucas plays defense. “He likes to tackle people and hit people,” Luke said.

