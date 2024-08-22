Fine Weather, Generous Donors Boost Success of Sanford Open

The 18th annual Sanford Open benefitted from pleasant summer weather on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17 that boosted participation in the tennis tournament and helped lift spirits at the dinner fundraiser for the CLC YMCA tennis program.

“We’re still in the process of collecting and tallying donations, but it is safe to say that the tournament and Raise a Racquet Live Auction went very well,” said Georgia Ahlers, the CLC YMCA director of racquet and paddle sports.

All the funds raised during the Sanford Open over the past 18 years have gone to children’s programming at the CLC YMCA.

Dozens of tennis players participated in the 18th annual Sanford Open tennis tournament, which featured a doubles tournament on Friday, Aug. 16 and a triples tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17.

This year, the Sanford Open Doubles Tournament included two different skill level championships: one category for players rated 3.0-3.5; and one for players rated 3.5-4.5. Individual players were paired at random and each player competed in five random doubles matches throughout the day. The two male and two female individuals that gained the most points for winning their doubles matches earned the right to play in a mixed doubles championship match in their skill level category.

Santi Calandri and Emily Gregory won the 3.0-3.5 category crown by defeating Ben Christiansen and Ashley Field in the finals. In the 3.5-4.5 category, Natalie Egbert and Bill Wallace defeated John Gregory and Deborah Roose in the championship match.

The triples tournament held on Saturday, Aug. 17 allowed for more than two active players to participate on each side of the net. This fun, multi-player format requires more teamwork and is less rigorous for the teammates who have to cover less ground.

Martha Flanagan, Fred Hebert, Frazier Caner, and Tamar Francis were the champions of the triples tournament. The quartet defeated the young trio of Calliope Hagan, Miles Hagan, and Mick Buckley in the final match.

“The CLC YMCA is very grateful for the community support at the Sanford Open this year and thanks go out to our staff and everyone who participated, volunteered and donated during the event,” said Ahlers.

